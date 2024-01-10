Perifery Partners With ERA to Deliver Cloud-Based Archive and Backup Services

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Perifery™, a division of DataCore, announced that it has partnered with ERA, a leading independent provider of IT workflow solutions, to offer a fully managed cloud service for ERA customers and users in the media and entertainment (M&E) industry. Using Perifery’s media-focused Object Matrix platform on ERA infrastructure provides companies with the highest levels of data protection and simple, uninterrupted access to valuable media assets. The Object Matrix integration forms part of ERA’s Coeus archive system, giving object storage functionality via an intuitive interface to its customers.

Perifery’s Object Matrix platform is specifically designed for media workflows. Used by the biggest media organizations across the globe, Object Matrix is not only the most secure storage platform available but is also the most flexible. It comes with a suite of applications including asset management, analytics, and file system and is tightly integrated into most media third parties, including Avid and Adobe. The integration enables ERA to provide cloud-based archive and back-up services with specific media functionality to its customers.