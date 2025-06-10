PEAK:AIO Celebrates Dual Victory at the 2025 Storage Awards

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Held annually and also known as the “Storries”, the Storage Awards recognize excellence in data and storage innovation. This year’s ceremony, held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge, brought together industry leaders to celebrate advancements that are shaping the future of data storage, but few expected a young challenger to take both the top innovation and optimisation titles.

Competing against long-standing industry giants, PEAK:AIO’s recognition for innovation while simultaneously reshaping the AI data landscape proves that performance at scale doesn’t need to come at the cost of power or footprint.

The award for Storage Innovation of the Year honours PEAK:AIO’s bold rethink of storage design, moving beyond traditional flash architectures to deliver purpose-built, AI-native systems optimised for multi-GPU environments, real-time inference and low-latency model training. Winning the award for Storage Optimisation of the Year speaks directly to today’s data challenge of scaling. PEAK:AIO’s nodes deliver ultra-performance and petabyte-class density while consuming a fraction of the power and rack space. A single 2U node can replace infrastructure that traditionally required six times more space and energy, a difference that, when deployed at scale, in the tens or hundreds, enables never-before-seen capacity and performance at such low power.

In a market under pressure to do more with less space, power, waste and cost, PEAK:AIO’s dense, high-performance nodes deliver a blueprint for sustainable scale. These awards aren’t just recognition of innovation; they confirm that efficiency is now the foundation of progress. With a series of announcements on the horizon, PEAK:AIO is only beginning to show what’s possible when infrastructure is reimagined from the ground up.