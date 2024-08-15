Pathlock Cloud available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Pathlock announced the availability of Pathlock Cloud in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Pathlock customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

In a world where digital transformation is accelerating, the risks associated with identity access are increasing exponentially. The integration of Microsoft Entra ID and Pathlock Cloud offers organizations an innovative solution to streamline their identity governance administration (IGA) efforts, reducing both complexity and cost while enhancing overall security posture.

This collaboration perfectly aligns with Pathlock’s mission to help organizations manage the complete risk linked to digital identity access.