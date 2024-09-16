Parents become online safety experts, but call on social networks to do more to protect their kids

September 2024 by VerifyMy

New research from online safety tech innovator, Verifymy, finds the majority (86%) of parents would allow their kids access to a smartphone before they turn 16. And, two fifths (40%) would give their children a smartphone at age 11-12.

Looking at social media, over two thirds (69%) would give their kids access to social networks before 16. In fact, 13 years-old was singled out as the most popular age to give children access to social media, with one third (34%) of parents allowing access at this point. Almost two thirds (60%) of parents agree that the common minimum age limit for social networks of 13 is appropriate.

Interestingly, a third of parents (32%) would allow their children unrestricted access to social media, without parental controls, before they reach 16. And one in ten (11%) would give their kids unrestricted access from age 13. In contrast more than a quarter (27%) would rather wait until age 16 and another 27% would not allow free access until their children reach 18.

This open approach appears to stem from parent confidence in their knowledge of online safety challenges and their ability to protect kids in digital spaces. For example, the vast majority of parents (94%) consider themselves educated on the risks their children face online and the available safety measures. And most (87%) parents also consider themselves well equipped to protect their kids from harmful and age restricted content online.

Parents are actively using their online knowledge to protect their kids in the following ways:

• 57% of parents use parental controls to manage access

• 44% limit access to internet connected devices

• 45% monitor children’s screen time

• 39% keep track of their kids’ passwords to check on usage

• 37% manage children’s accounts in their name

In spite of parental confidence, many say they still face challenges in keeping on top of how their children are using devices and platforms. Nearly a quarter (22%) find the number of online accounts their children have hard to manage, and (23%) worry about their kids accessing devices and content via their friends’ devices.

Likewise, over a quarter (27%) say their kids access online services when they aren’t around so they can’t monitor activity, and 17% say their children are taking steps to hide what they are doing online from them. And one in ten (13%) face active resistance from their children to talking about online safety.

Despite their proactive online safety stance, parents would still like to see more action from platforms to keep their kids safe online. Two in five (40%) say they don’t feel the measures taken by websites and online platforms are sufficient to protect children.

Asked what steps they would like to see from platforms, 81% said they would like to see platforms implement technology to remove harmful content, and a similar number (80%) would like to see them deploy technology to prevent access by underage users. The majority of parents (84%) also believe stricter regulations and laws are needed from the Government to protect children online, even if it might limit their internet access. Andy Lulham, COO at Verifymy, commented on the research: “It’s really positive to see this level of proactivity from parents in keeping their children safe online. They are doing all the right things, in the face of a challenging online environment.

“Through necessity, many parents have now become online safety experts. But, they also want to see more from the industry and the Government. They’re rightly not happy with the status quo as online harms are still rife. It’s now up to the industry and the Government to continue its crucial work here and never slacken the pace in making the internet a safe place for all.”