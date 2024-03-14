Panzura Named in the 2024-25 DCIG “TOP 5 Enterprise Multi-site File Collaboration Solutions” Report

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Panzura CloudFS, the heart of the Panzura platform, has been recognized for its exceptional ability to protect and simplify access to data and files across complex enterprise environments. By leveraging patented cloud-native technology, Panzura CloudFS supports both on-premises and hybrid cloud use, offering a unified view of file resources through a global namespace. It enables organizations to rapidly modernize data infrastructure for hybrid or multi-cloud environments. This approach not only enhances collaboration and data accessibility, but also significantly improves disaster recovery and active archiving processes.

The annual DCIG report is an authoritative, independent guide that assists enterprise IT leaders in making informed decisions about technologies that support their strategic and operational needs. Panzura’s inclusion in this report is a testament to the robust capabilities of Panzura CloudFS, including its ability to empower teams to collaborate globally without latency or the risk of data corruption.

Key features that set Panzura CloudFS apart include:

● Intelligent Caching and Synchronization: Ensuring fast file access and global file collaboration with the ability to scale beyond 100 nodes.

● Low Latency Synchronization: Panzura CloudFS’s global synchronization at 60-second intervals ensures that new and changed data are consistently and securely updated across all nodes.

● High Availability and Ransomware Resiliency: Enhanced data protection with options for local and global failover nodes, cloud mirroring, and AES-256 bit encryption.

● Administration and Compliance Ease: With Panzura Data Services, CloudFS offers a market-leading unified view for comprehensive management, monitoring, and regulatory compliance.

Panzura’s recognition in the DCIG report follows a year of significant growth, underscoring its position as a frontrunner in the cloud storage and data management industry. The company recently launched Panzura Edge, an extension to Panzura CloudFS which allows users to engage in file sharing and monitoring on mobile devices. Panzura was also named in the 2024-25 DCIG TOP 5 Enterprise Cloud-Based NAS Consolidation Solutions report, and recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Storage and Data Protection Technologies, 2023.