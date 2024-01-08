Paladin Capital Group Launches Paladin Global Institute Led by Kemba Walden

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Paladin Capital Group launched the Paladin Global Institute with Kemba Walden, former Acting National Cyber Director, joining as President. The Paladin Global Institute will serve as a global convening force, building partnerships and stimulating research and advocacy while working to identify and mitigate cyber, AI, and deep tech risks.

The Paladin Global Institute’s mission is to protect global critical infrastructure from cyber threats and enhance the safety of people online by investing in research and advocacy, making informed policy recommendations, and bringing together the public and private sectors to share knowledge and create and invest in innovative technologies. In this groundbreaking approach for a venture capital firm, Paladin is leveraging its global reach and deep bench of experts to marshal international stakeholders to identify and mitigate cyber, AI, and deep tech risks.

Walden most recently served as acting United States National Cyber Director in 2023 after joining the Office of the National Cyber Director in 2022 as its inaugural principal deputy. Walden previously was an Assistant General Counsel in the digital crimes unit at Microsoft, where she launched and lead Microsoft’s counter ransomware program. Prior to that role, Walden spent a decade at the United States Department of Homeland Security, including roles at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The Paladin Global Institute and its experts will be leading a global effort to protect the world’s critical infrastructure from cyber threats and promote online safety by:

• Fostering innovation and investment in solutions to protect people and technology from emerging threats;

• Conducting research and collecting data to help business and government leaders make smarter investment and policy decisions;

• Convening global thought leaders, researchers, policymakers, and technologists to build partnerships and enhance the safety of the online environment worldwide;

• Providing recommendations and analyses to business and government leaders; and

• Advocating for enhanced security by encouraging others in the venture capital community to make cybersecurity a priority in their investments.

The Paladin Global Institute sits under Paladin’s Strategic Advisory Group (SAG), which consists of notable cyber experts who advise the firm’s investment team on the cyber landscape. SAG members include former National Cyber Director Chris Inglis, former Congressman James Langevin, Vice Admiral (ret.) Jan Tighe, Sir David Omand, Richard Schaeffer, Richard Clarke, Dr. Mary Aiken, Jeremy Bash, H. Lee Buchanan, Florence Mottay, Rear Admiral (Ret.) Mark Montgomery, Dr. Najwa Aaraj, Kevin Phillips, and David Hoffman.