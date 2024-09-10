P0 Security Closes $15M Series A

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

P0 Security announced the closing of its $15 million Series A round, bringing its total raised since inception to $20 million. The investment was led by SYN Ventures with participation from Zscaler, the leader in cloud security, and existing investor Lightspeed Venture Partners. The company also announced the appointment of SYN Ventures Operating Partner, Ryan Permeh, to the Board of Directors.

Legacy approaches to access governance and identity security relied on network boundaries. In today’s cloud-native environment, the explosion of cloud resources, data locations and identities—both human and non-human—are exponentially expanding access paths to sensitive data and critical infrastructure, rendering traditional methods ineffective.

P0 Security is the first to provide a solution to govern and secure cloud access for all identities—human or machine—in a unified platform. Through its agentless architecture, the P0 Security platform deploys in minutes, providing security teams complete visibility and control into who or what is accessing cloud resources. Organizations use the platform to manage the access lifecycle for developers and non-human identities, using developer-friendly workflows.

P0 Security’s customers include some of the largest technology and financial services companies. The company plans to use the new funding to significantly scale its go-to-market and engineering teams.