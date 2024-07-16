Own Strengthens Commitment To U.S. Government Agencies With Own Recover For Servicenow

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Own Company strengthens its commitment to US government agencies with FedRAMP-authorized backup and recovery solution for ServiceNow. Own’s backup and recovery solution for ServiceNow, Own Recover, is now a FedRAMP-authorized data protection solution. In recent years, U.S. government agencies have made significant strides in modernizing and adopting Software as a Service (SaaS) applications to enhance their efficiency and service delivery. Yet, as agencies rely more on SaaS solutions, they now face the challenge of securing the data in those platforms - data that is often sensitive and crucial for mission delivery.

Own has a strong track record of helping agencies protect their data within Salesforce, highlighted by the FedRAMP-authorized version of our Recover for Salesforce solution. This certification ensures that its backup and recovery solution meet stringent security and compliance standards, making Own a trusted data protection partner for agencies leveraging Salesforce.

Salesforce isn’t the only SaaS platform that agencies rely on though. Today, more than 100 U.S. government agencies use ServiceNow to modernize, transform, and innovate enterprise-wide service delivery. And while SaaS providers like ServiceNow guarantee the security of their platform, customers are the ones ultimately responsible for protecting the data that they store on these platforms.

That’s where Own can help. Own Recover for ServiceNow improves data resilience and compliance by equipping organizations with more control over backup timing and retention, proactive alerting of unusual data loss or corruption, and the ability to quickly restore data—from entire instances down to individual records—entirely through self-service. In addition, Own Recover helps agencies align with the Zero Trust maturity model requirement for independent and off-site backups that are readily available when needed.

Own Company understands the unique challenges faced by agencies and strives to deliver innovative and secure solutions that meet their evolving needs. For agencies seeking to enhance data resilience within ServiceNow, Own Recover offers a comprehensive and reliable solution.