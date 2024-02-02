Own Company Unveils New Channel Partner Program

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Own Company announced the launch of a global Channel Partner Program aimed at empowering resellers and system integrators to proactively prevent their customers from losing mission-critical data and metadata. With automated backups and rapid, stress-free recovery, Own partners will be equipped with the essential resources, skills, and support necessary to generate new lines of business and increase profit margins.

The Channel Partner Program will give partners access to exclusive benefits and incentives, including partner-led services, deal registration, partner pricing and discounts, marketing support, and training and enablement.

Key Features and Benefits:

1. Partner Tiering: Introducing partner tiers to provide additional benefits and incentives.

2. Training & Certifications: Access to sales and technical enablement and certifications.

3. Incentives & Financial Rewards: Partner discounting, revenue incentives, and rebate programs.

4. Partner Support: Launch of deal registration program, dedicated Own partner and technical partner manager support, and customer service resources.

5. Sales and Marketing Support: Partner-guided POCs, partner-led service opportunities, and access to MDF and marketing campaigns.