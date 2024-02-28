Rechercher
OVHcloud® US Launches OVHcloud Managed Databases

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

OVHcloud® US announced the launch of OVHcloud Managed Databases. These services offer OVHcloud US clients a configure-and-forget solution to simplify the set-up and management of cloud databases to enable your IT team to focus on delivering value faster.

With OVHcloud US Managed Database services, we take care of the database infrastructure and administration, including set-up, backup, scalability, and security. This saves you time and money, so you and your team can focus on developing and deploying cloud-based applications. Choose from a large portfolio of popular database and data visualization engines including PostgreSQL, MySQL, Kafka, Redis, Cassandra, M3DB, Grafana, and OpenSearch, and deploy your Public Cloud database, today.


