OVHcloud® US and OneNeck IT Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Nutanix Offering

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

OVHcloud US and OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a provider of hybrid IT and multi-cloud solutions and services, announces a strategic partnership designed to deliver enhanced Nutanix-centric solutions to their joint customer base, initially across the United States. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of cloud and managed services, offering businesses supreme flexibility, performance, and scalability for their critical IT infrastructure.

Expanding the Cloud Horizon

Through this partnership, OneNeck IT Solutions will integrate OVHcloud’s robust infrastructure into its ReliaCloud® portfolio, starting with OVHcloud’s data centers in Vint Hill, Virginia, and Hillsboro, Oregon. This expansion enables OneNeck to offer its ReliaCloud product line, including DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service), and a suite of Nutanix Licensing and Managed Services directly to OVHcloud customers, significantly enhancing their cloud capabilities and service offerings.

A Partnership Powered by Excellence

OVHcloud and OneNeck’s collaboration is built on a foundation of mutual excellence and innovation. OVHcloud, renowned for its sustainable and high-performance cloud solutions, brings to the partnership a constantly growing network of global data centers and an extensive portfolio of cloud services. OneNeck, recognized as the Global and Americas Service Provider of the Year by Nutanix, Inc., brings over 150 Nutanix certifications and a proven track record of delivering high-quality, Nutanix-powered cloud solutions.

Meeting Modern IT Infrastructure Demands

The partnership addresses the growing demand for flexible, scalable, and efficient IT solutions by offering businesses a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Nutanix Licensing as a Service: Making Nutanix licenses more accessible to OVHcloud customers, allowing for seamless scalability and management of cloud resources.

Nutanix Management: Offering OVHcloud customers expert management services for their Nutanix environments, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

ReliaCloud® Hosted Private Cloud: Providing OneNeck customers with a private hosted cloud solution that leverages the power and reach of OVHcloud’s infrastructure, offering a robust, secure, and scalable cloud platform.