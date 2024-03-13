OVHcloud Opens New Data Center

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

OVHcloud® US announced its parent company’s continued international expansion with the opening of a second Canadian site (the Group’s 42nd data center), supported by a long-term investment of CAD 145 million. Located in Cambridge, Ontario, the OVHcloud data center is in the heart of one of North America’s most dynamic innovation clusters. The new Toronto data center, like other global OVHcloud data centers, will be accessible to OVHcloud US customers and will deliver improved latency compared to the existing OVHcloud data center near Montreal and the OVHcloud US data center in Vint Hill, Virginia. This data center opening continues to showcase OVHcloud’s momentum in the U.S. and North American markets.

OVHcloud is opening its first site in Ontario, supported by a CAD 145 million investment over the next 8 years, to support the growth and needs of its customers within a framework of extended trust. Dedicated to the development of its new data center and to the industrial innovations that are the hallmark of the trusted cloud leader, this investment includes, in its first phase, the hiring of a number of qualified talents.

Located in the Ascent TOR1 hyperscale development, this new data center has a surface area of 1,000 m2, a capacity of 10,000 servers and 2MW of power. More than just a data center, it embodies the technological know-how that has earned OVHcloud its reputation for operational excellence and energy efficiency. Its vertically integrated model (OVHcloud builds its own servers, up to 600 a week in its Beauharnois plant) and the industrial scale-up of its water-cooling technology are major assets in providinging an optimal performance-price ratio and a controlled environmental footprint, in line with the expectations of businesses that want to exercise full control over their digital assets.

Giving companies greater control over their digital journey

In this age of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, the arrival of OVHcloud in the Toronto area offers a real alternative for companies wishing to diversify and consolidate their cloud infrastructure, based on trusted solutions that meet a variety of requirements.

Reduced visibility of the macro-economic context calls for optimization of cloud spending, and OVHcloud meets this challenge with a pricing model that is predictable, has no hidden costs, charges no egress fees, and includes both inbound and outbound traffic.

Enhanced resilience, thanks to a multi-site footprint, this new data center is particularly well-suited to companies requiring a second, geographically-distant Canadian data center to deploy their backup or disaster recovery solution. They can rely on the robustness of OVHcloud’s own network, connected to several points of presence (PoPs) in Montreal and Toronto, and more than 40 worldwide.

It will also meet the growing demands of highly regulated industries, increasingly intransigent about data sovereignty. Public services, healthcare, financial services, professional services, or telecommunications can count on OVHcloud’s exemplary level of compliance with the strict industry certifications (ISO 27001-017-018, SOC 2 Type 2, CSA Star).

An evolving portfolio

To meet these requirements, a varied and competitive range of solutions are now available in the Cambridge data center:

• Scale and High Grade dedicated servers, designed for complex infrastructures and optimized for mission-critical workloads. Powered by the latest AMD and Intel processors, they meet the new challenges of hyper-convergence, storage, and AI, without compromising on performance and availability.

• A complete Object Storage solution compatible with the S3 API, as effective for platform modernization as for data backup.

• Network and connectivity options such as Additional IP for application flexibility, and Load Balancer for efficient load balancing across multiple data centers. Ascent TOR data center has ultra low latency to the greater Toronto region.

• The OVHcloud Connect solution, which enables 100% private and highly resilient interconnection (SLA of 99.99%) of its on-prem infrastructure with the OVHcloud network.

• And, of course, emblematic (and free) OVHcloud services, such as the vRack private network, which connects services between several OVHcloud data centers, or Anti-DDoS to protect infrastructures against computer attacks.

In 2024, the Private Cloud solution leveraging VMware by Broadcom will be added, offering an additional option for companies wishing to boost their level of resilience by activating Veeam or Zerto virtualized solutions in a 100% dedicated environment.

Building a sustainable digital ecosystem

In a move towards regional integration similar to what it has been doing in Quebec for over 10 years, OVHcloud is committed to stimulating innovation and helping to build a trusted digital ecosystem in the Waterloo region - which includes the cities of Waterloo, Cambridge, and Kitchener. This region is the entrepreneurial heart of the country, and together with Toronto forms an internationally renowned innovation corridor, the second largest technology hub in North America after Silicon Valley, and one of the world’s top 20 startup ecosystems.

As such, start-ups’ appetite for cloud computing will naturally find refuge in the dedicated startup program that OVHcloud makes available to support innovation. Open to all, it offers selected startups up to $100,000 in infrastructure credits and personalized support based on open, reversible, and interoperable cloud solutions.

Finally, OVHcloud’s commitment to sustainability is reflected positively in Ontario, which is over 90% powered by low-carbon energy sources. Its integrated industrial model and proprietary liquid cooling technology have enabled it to achieve some of the best energy efficiency ratings in the industry. OVHcloud is also the only cloud provider to offer its customers the opportunity to measure the carbon footprint of their cloud services, thanks to a carbon calculator that analyzes the entire lifecycle of their infrastructure, from manufacturing to operation (scope 1-2-3).