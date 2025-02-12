Over two-thirds of cybersecurity breaches linked to human error, finds new Mimecast Threat Intelligence Report

February 2025 by Mimecast

In the second half of 2024, Mimecast processed more than 90 billion data points for over 42,000 customers, flagging more than 5 billion threats during the six-month period

Key Points

• 5 billion threats detected: Attackers are targeting core communication channels such as emails and cloud platforms.

• 68% of breaches linked to human error: Most breaches involve non-malicious employee mistakes, emphasizing the ongoing need for training.

• 12% AI-written emails: Attackers are utilizing AI-driven tools to enhance phishing attempts and other malicious activities.

• Download the report to explore threat actors’ activity, plus Mimecast’s recommendations on how to combat this activity.

Dr Kiri Addison, Mimecast’s Senior Manager of Product Management, said: “Cybersecurity threats are becoming increasingly advanced, with attackers leveraging new tools and strategies to infiltrate organizations. To stay protected, businesses need insights into these evolving tactics. Mimecast’s H2 2024 Global Threat Intelligence Report, analyzing over 90 billion data points from more than 43,000 customers between July and December 2024, is a valuable resource for understanding today’s threat landscape. With over 5 billion threats detected, the report sheds light on critical trends and offers actionable recommendations for safeguarding your business.”

A concerning trend among cybercriminals

The report highlights a concerning trend of cybercriminals using trusted platforms like Microsoft and Google to distribute malware or phishing attacks — an approach known as “Living Off Trusted Services” (LOTS). This evolution signals the need for robust security measures that go beyond traditional defenses.

Targeted industries

Certain sectors faced higher risks in the latter half of 2024:

• Arts, entertainment & recreation: Targeted primarily with malicious file attachments

• Media & publishing: Victimized by embedded malicious links

• Legal firms: Subject to impersonation attacks

• Software & SaaS providers: Impacted by deceptive impersonation attempts.

These diverse attack patterns demonstrate the importance of tailoring cybersecurity defenses to meet an organization’s specific threat profile.

Geopolitics driving cybercrime

Geopolitical tensions are fueling cybercrime, as nation-state sponsored attacks and politically motivated intrusions become more frequent. Examples include:

• U.S. infrastructure targeted by China’s cyber espionage

• Russia-Ukraine war fueling cyber activities on both sides with potential spill over to other areas

• Iran-Israel tensions escalating attacks further

Businesses operating in these adjacent regions and industries need heightened awareness and preventive measures to avoid collateral damage.

68% of breaches involve a human element

Human error remains a challenge, with 68% of breaches involving a human element. Employees click phishing links, fall for deepfake scams, or mistype sensitive information, leading to vulnerabilities. According to the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 2024, 34% of employees fear they might cause a breach despite growing awareness. This highlights the necessity of regular training programs aimed at minimizing risks through education and vigilance.

AI’s dual role in cybersecurity

Artificial intelligence is reshaping both attack and defense strategies in cybersecurity. While defenders use AI to detect threats and anomalies in real time, attackers are also turning to AI tools for:

• Writing grammatically impeccable phishing emails

• Creating deepfakes to exploit trust

• Automating large-scale cyber operations

Organizations must integrate advanced AI defenses to match the sophistication of AI-powered threats.

Stay ahead of threats with these essential strategies

To protect against these threats, businesses should adopt the following strategies:

1. Implement advanced AI solutions: Use AI to enhance detection, response, and threat mitigation systems.

2. Strengthen authentication measures: Technologies like SPF, DKIM, and DMARC remain critical for defense against impersonation attacks.

3. Regular employee training: Consistent education on identifying phishing emails and malicious links can significantly reduce human error.

4. Vet third-party vendors: Assess the cybersecurity practices of vendors to mitigate risks from potential entry points.

The cybersecurity landscape is constantly shifting, with AI, geopolitics, and human risk among the driving forces behind today’s most pressing threats. Mimecast’s H2 2024 Global Threat Intelligence Report offers a comprehensive view of these challenges and provides actionable insights to help organizations build resilience.

Equip your team with the tools and knowledge they need to stay protected.