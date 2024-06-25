OutSystems Developer Cloud Tackles More Mission-Critical Workloads with New SOC 2 Attestation

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

OutSystems announced that the OutSystems Developer Cloud (ODC) has achieved SOC 2 attestation, a requirement of organizations deploying mission-critical systems and applications that manage sensitive personal data. Baker Tilly, a global professional services network, evaluated and attested to OutSystems adherence to the SOC 2 security, privacy and availability framework, which ensures the integrity and confidentiality of data.

ODC is a high-performance, cloud-native, low-code application development platform that increases developer efficiency by dramatically accelerating the speed of development and change, while offloading the work of building, integrating, and maintaining a modern development platform. With ODC, developers can collaborate in real-time, manage the entire application lifecycle, and rapidly deliver transformative, high-quality apps that meet the business needs of their customers. ODC provides an integrated development environment (IDE), automated build, and deployment, with security and performance guardrails built in from the beginning.

OutSystems provides comprehensive security features to bring peace of mind to organizations, freeing them to focus on cross-enterprise applications that will deliver significant business value. ODC is a trusted, reliable, and compliant low-code platform with enterprise-class, end-to-end modern security woven into every aspect of platform and application development.