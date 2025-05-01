OSP Cyber Academy Cyber Awareness Courses Integrated into Bahraini School Curriculum

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

The partnership introduces culturally tailored, gamified cyber awareness courses designed to enhance students’ understanding of digital citizenship and cyber security best practices. There are a total of four interactive courses that have been developed to provide dedicated cyber awareness training for 70,000 children, tailored to age groups 6–8, 9–11, 12–14, and 15–17.

The courses feature avatars of both a boy and a girl guiding learners through real-world online safety scenarios set against digital environments inspired by key Bahraini landmarks. With engaging question prompts and interactive learning, the platform ensures high knowledge retention in a fun and relatable way.

This initiative is launched in collaboration with His Excellency Sheikh Salman bin Mohammed AlKhalifa, CEO of NCSC Bahrain, and builds upon OSP Cyber Academy’s longstanding engagement with the Kingdom.

OSP Cyber Academy hosts the UK pavilion at the Arab International Cyber Security Summit (AICS) in Bahrain every year, and it also achieved a Guinness World Record at the event in 2023 for the ’Most People to Take an Online Internet Safety Lesson in 24 hours’. During the challenge, 1550 people from 44 countries completed the lesson in 24 hours, turning the day into the world’s largest ever cyber security training event.

The new school curriculum has been crafted by OSP’s team of expert educators and cyber professionals, many of whom come from policing and teaching backgrounds. Their unique experience ensures that the courses effectively educate children on the threats of the digital world, all while keeping learning engaging through interactive gaming methods.

"We are absolutely delighted to announce our new partnership with NCSC Bahrain and to bring our online courses to such an important demographic. Children grow up in a digital world and it is vital they know how to navigate the environment safely. Whether it’s learning, socialising, playing games or interacting with friends, the online world hosts a huge proportion of a child’s life. We must ensure that children understand the risks that lurk online, have the ability to spot danger and understand security best practices. Our courses have been designed specifically to suit these needs but in a format that is enjoyable for children. The games are interactive, fun, but they also provide guidance for children which will help keep them safe online, said Tommy McCarthy, CEO of OSP Cyber Academy.

This initiative aligns with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s vision of creating a digital society and a secure cyberspace, and it is expected to create new opportunities for educational initiatives and sustainable cyber security policies.

H.E. Sheikh Salman emphasized that the agreement to develop an interactive e-curriculum for school students, as part of this partnership, will play a key role in raising cyber security awareness among future generations from early educational stages. This initiative supports the resilience of the digital society and establishes a sustainable cyber culture that aligns with national and international priorities for technological empowerment and responsible digital transformation.