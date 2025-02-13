OPSWAT’s MetaDefender Optical Diode Achieves C1D2 Certification

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

OPSWAT announced that its MetaDefender Optical Diode, specifically the Din Rail version, has achieved Class 1 Division 2 (C1D2) certification, setting a new benchmark in safety and cybersecurity for hazardous environments. This certification ensures that MetaDefender Optical Diode meets the strict operational and safety standards required for industries where reliability is paramount.

The C1D2 certification is essential for organizations operating in environments with potential explosive hazards, such as oil and gas, chemical processing, and pharmaceutical industries, where combustible gases, vapors, or dust pose significant risks. This certification assures organizations that the MetaDefender Optical Diode has undergone rigorous testing to ensure safe operation in these environments, meeting both regulatory requirements and industry safety standards.

By incorporating C1D2-certified equipment, businesses enhance operational safety, reduce the risk of accidents, and ensure compliance with stringent industry regulations. The MetaDefender Optical Diode plays a crucial role in preventing data breaches and securing information flow across industrial networks, helping industries maintain both physical safety and cybersecurity.

The MetaDefender Optical Diode offers unidirectional data flow, ensuring that sensitive networks remain isolated from potential threats originating from less secure, lower-level networks. This unique capability is essential for safeguarding critical infrastructure, especially in environments where physical safety and cybersecurity are equally vital.

The C1D2 certification enables deployment across key industries, including oil and gas, where it protects critical operational data in remote and hazardous locations; chemical processing, where it secures data exchange between mission-critical systems in volatile environments; and pharmaceuticals, ensuring safe and compliant data transfer in regulated industries.