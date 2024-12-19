OPSWAT announced its acquisition of Fend Incorporated

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

OPSWAT announced its acquisition of Fend Incorporated. Fend is a pioneering data pipeline and cybersecurity company dedicated to securing operational technology (OT) against cyber threats, ransomware, and other evolving risks. Based in Arlington, Virginia, Fend is known for its expertise in protecting U.S. government agencies, utilities, oil and gas, manufacturing, and other critical industries where air-gapped environments are essential for defense against cyber incidents. The announcement establishes OPSWAT as providing the most comprehensive variety of Data Diodes and Unidirectional Gateways in the industry that utilizes proprietary technology like Multiscanning with up to 30 anti-virus engines, Deep CDR™ for zero-day threats, Sandboxing, and Proactive DLP™ technologies prevent sensitive data leakage.

Fend’s data diode technology creates a secure one-way communication channel, allowing data to flow from one network to another while physically blocking reverse transmission. This hardware-based approach is valued in high-security environments like defense, industrial control systems, and critical infrastructure, where preventing external access is paramount.

Originally reserved for sensitive applications such as nuclear power plants, data diode technology has evolved to become more accessible and affordable, making it a practical solution for industries that require secure online monitoring and predictive analytics. With benefits such as increased operational efficiency, reduced unexpected downtime, and improved staff productivity, Fend’s data diodes offer protection across diverse industrial sectors.

Trafalgar Capital Partners, an M&A advisor with a focus on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, helped facilitate the transaction.

OPSWAT’s industrial OT offerings significantly expanded with its 2021 acquisition of Bayshore Networks. The acquisition of Fend further enhances OPSWAT’s capabilities in both centralized and distributed deployments, providing true cross domain security with connectivity to our MetaDefender Kiosk and MetaDefender Managed File Transfer to help secure solutions for remote assets and smaller facilities, such as water utilities, which have large numbers of endpoints at the edge that still require high security. Fend’s comprehensive connectivity options—accommodating Ethernet, cellular, and even serial connections for older networks—will enable OPSWAT to meet both the demands of emerging technologies such as 5G and Industry 4.0 and the vast landscape of legacy infrastructure around the world. To see the comprehensive options of OPSWAT’s variety of data diodes and unidirectional gateways, you can view the product comparison chart here.

This announcement builds on OPSWAT’s strategic growth momentum, following its acquisition of InQuest earlier this year.