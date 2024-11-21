OpenText™ unveiled Cloud Editions (CE) 24.4

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

OpenText™ unveiled Cloud Editions (CE) 24.4 at OpenText World 2024, presenting a suite of transformative advancements in Business Cloud, AI, and Technology to empower the future of AI-driven knowledge work. This release delivers secure, AI-integrated solutions that strengthen data connectivity, streamlines workflows, and enhances human potential—addressing the needs of forward-thinking CIOs and business leaders navigating multi-cloud environments.As multi-cloud strategies become standard practice, enterprises are now leveraging them to enhance flexibility, reduce vendor lock-in, and improve resilience. Seamless data flow across an organisation’s cloud ecosystem is essential for data accessibility, informed decision-making, and operational continuity. OpenText Cloud Editions 24.4 provides the ideal foundation, supporting secure and efficient data movement across platforms while maintaining compliance and mitigating risk in complex multi-cloud setups.

With the completion of its Titanium X roadmap, OpenText is continuing to spearhead the digital transformation journey unlocking new opportunities through its suite of solutions for Business Cloud, Business AI, and Business Technology. This vision advocates the next wave of growth and innovation, as businesses fully embrace the power of AI to reshape the future of work.

The CE 24.4 release introduces significant new offerings, including:

Business Cloud: Knowledge, combined with robust security, becomes a powerful competitive advantage for organisations navigating modern work environments and business ecosystems. OpenText Business Cloud solutions empower everyone—from engineers to IT teams—with integrated, secure technology that drives significant simplification and efficiency.

• OpenText™ Experience Cloud now better empowers organisations to reimagine conversations and customer interactions with advanced capabilities in communications and messaging, customer data and journeys, and secure fax solutions. For example:

o OpenText™ Communications (Exstream™), our leading customer communications management platform, now includes improved migration tools and design accelerators to simplify cloud transitions and upgraded job management for high-volume communications.

o OpenText™ Core Messaging part of an end-to-end cloud-based platform for personalised communications now supports RCS (rich communication services), including email, WhatsApp, SMS, web, mobile, or print.

o OpenText™ Customer Data and OpenText™ Core Journey better offer expanded unified customer data management capabilities, including preference management with real-time, enabling seamless personalization for more tailored, impactful customer experiences.

• OpenText™ Core Fax and OpenText™ Fax (RightFax) delivered in the private cloud enables organisations to transition from on-premises fax servers to a secure, cloud-based subscription model with no IT disruption. The solution supports the integration with multifunction printers, electronic medical records (EMRs), and platforms like Webex and Microsoft Teams, making it ideal for industries such as healthcare, financial services, legal, and government, which handle sensitive data frequently.

• OpenText™ Core Cloud Network Observability, a new addition to the OpenText™ ITOM Observability suite of solutions, joins OpenText™ Infrastructure Observability and OpenText™ Core Application Observability to give developers the essential tools for detecting and addressing cloud performance issues whether infra, app, or network. This enhanced observability across infrastructure, networks, and applications optimises cloud environments, driving business growth.

Business AI: Today, data governance, compliance, and authentication are essential. OpenText Business AI solutions leverage generative AI to help businesses maximise the value of their intellectual property. By enabling AI-driven assistants across large private data sets, the right people have access to the right information seamlessly.

• OpenText™ Content Aviator with OpenText™ Information Archive (OpenText™ InfoArchive) empowers IT data managers to retrieve insights from legacy and archived content through an intelligent, LLM (large language model) chat interface. With natural language queries, users can access, summarise, and reference archived content quickly, boosting productivity while adhering to stringent organisational security protocols to protect sensitive data.

• OpenText™ DevOps Aviator automates the conversion of video recordings into manual tests and defect reproduction sequences, using AI and LLMs, eliminating the need for coding. This innovation allows developers and testers to generate manual tests from hours of video footage in minutes, accelerating project timelines. The AI-assisted chat also enables rapid creation of actionable user stories, using OpenText™ Software Delivery Platform (OpenText™ ValueEdge), streamlining workflows and reducing the risk of errors.

• OpenText™ Intelligence Aviator encourages a data-driven culture by providing enterprise users with LLM-powered capabilities to access, analyse, and visualise business intelligence data through natural language conversations, making decision-making more intuitive and user-friendly.

Business Technology: As workloads increasingly shift to the cloud, connected data is both a prerequisite and an imperative. OpenText Business Technology solutions are designed to deliver enterprise-grade data platforms that can be deployed in any environment—private cloud, public cloud, or through APIs—ensuring flexibility and scalability for our customers.

• OpenText™ Information Intelligence – Thrust API brings together the power of OpenText™ Intelligent Classification and OpenText™ Knowledge Discovery (IDOL) into a single intelligent solution to help independent software vendors better manage, control and prevent the sharing of confidential information inside and outside an organisation. A critical asset for industries such as healthcare, government and financial services that must align with strict personal identifiable information rules and compliance regulations.

Availability

As a part of the quarterly OpenText Cloud Editions releases, customers benefit from new AI capabilities every 90-days.