OpenText announced OpenText™ Core Threat Detection and Response

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

OpenText announced OpenText™ Core Threat Detection and Response, a new AI-powered cybersecurity solution for threat detection to be generally availability with Cloud Editions 25.2. OpenText has greatly expanded its Cybersecurity portfolio in recent years, and its next generation of innovation is centered on enabling enterprises with world-class threat hunting, detection and response capabilities. Protecting against threats both inside and outside an organization, OpenText is dedicated to helping organizations gain the strongest defense postures possible, in a machine-to-machine attack world.

OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response will be available on Microsoft Azure. The solution is deeply integrated with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft Entra ID, and Microsoft Security Copilot to empower organizations to stop attacks quickly and efficiently before damage occurs. Furthermore, OpenText has a threat integration studio that allows customers to integrate and ingest telemetry from other network solutions, applications, security tools, and enterprise technologies into OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response.

OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud tackles a wide range of security challenges, from application and data protection to identity and access management, security operations, and digital forensics. As a recognized leader in cybersecurity with over 7,500 global enterprise customers, OpenText delivers cutting-edge solutions that safeguard organizations of all sizes.

While external threats often dominate security strategies, insider threats — whether intentional, accidental, or due to stolen credentials — remain a costly and persistent danger. Often evading detection and causing significant damage, insider-related incidents now cost organizations an average of $16.2 million annually, according to the 2023 Cost of Insider Risks Global Report by Ponemon and Sullivan. Cybersecurity talent shortages have worsened the issue, leaving many organizations exposed without proactive detection measures. OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response, combined with OpenText’s threat hunting services and integration toolkits, meets this challenge headfirst.

In summary, OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response delivers:

Elevated Security Posture: Uses hundreds of AI algorithms to dramatically enhance detection capability and accuracy, helping organizations to improve their i security posture without the need for complex security stack overhauls.

Rapid Detection and Elimination: Advanced anomaly detection that dynamically adapts to changes in operating environments and ensures contextually relevant threat detection. With multi-cloud integrations, OpenText’s automatic correlation of anomalies significantly reduces the time needed to uncover critical threats.

Adaptive Learning: Powered by advanced machine learning models, the platform continuously evolves with each organization’s unique environment and insider threat landscape, improving detection accuracy over time.

Simplified Deployment: This composable solution seamlessly integrates with Microsoft and other cybersecurity tools, reducing setup time and delivering immediate value. The built-in Cybersecurity Aviator translates AI-generated threat detection insights and alerts into plain language for SOC analysts, enabling faster preventative actions.

Cost Prevention and ROI: The solution proactively hunts for threats to help organizations reduce their potential exposure to multi-million-dollar incidents. Also, working alongside other security tools, this solution aims to maximize the value and ROI of prior investments for customers.