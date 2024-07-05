Open Source Experience 2024 Call for papers now open! until 19 July

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Open Source Experience, the Tech - Usage - Business event dedicated to Open Source IT solutions, will be holding its 4th edition at the Palais des Congrès in Paris on 4 and 5 September 2024. There are plenty of new features on the agenda, including the joint organisation of DEVOPS REX, the 100% devops conference for French-speaking IT professionals.

Supported by Systematic Paris-Region and organised by the Infopro Digital Trade shows team, Open Source Experience is the European meeting place for open source solutions and players. With its ultra-qualitative programme of conferences, its aim is to encourage innovation and the use of open source in businesses and government departments, and to respond to all kinds of technical, organisational and user issues.

Next Open Source Experience: SAVE THE DATE

On 4 and 5 December 2024, the 4th edition of the Open Source Experience trade fair will be held in Paris (Palais des Congrès). Designed in collaboration with Systematic Paris-Region, the European Deep Tech Cluster, this event has become a must for IT services professionals looking for new solutions for their projects.

At this year’s event, nearly 100 exhibitors and partners will be showcasing their solutions and innovations. The programme will include conferences, practical workshops and round tables led by experts who will be giving participants the keys to making their projects a success.

Call for papers now open until 19 July.

Since 17 June, the Open Source Experience organisation has been collecting proposals for talks, which will be examined by a committee of experts. No fewer than 100 talks will be offered free of charge. The programme will focus more on use cases and feedback, and refocus on professional uses and industrialised solutions.

"Today, open source is omnipresent in the infrastructure layers and technical foundations of IT. It is also a positive criterion for transparency and sovereignty. Beyond the purely technical framework, the field of end-user solutions presents other challenges, for developers and for suppliers. The ambition of this year’s programme is to address these different aspects, with the emphasis on a concrete use case approach," emphasises Pierre Baudracco, President of the Systematic Paris-Region Open Source Hub.

This will be reflected in the 5 tracks in this year’s programme:

– AI, Machine Learning, Data

– Cloud, infra, IoT

– Cyber & security

– Enterprise Solutions

– Business & Challenges

The call for papers is open until midnight on 19 July 2024 at https://www.opensource-experience.com/programme/appel-a-conferences/

DEVOPS REX conference at the same venue and on the same dates

The 2024 edition will also mark the return of DEVOPS REX, the French-speaking devops conference, 100% experience feedback. After an absence of 4 years, this event, recognised by all devops players, will be taking place at the same time and place as Open Source Experience.

The DEVOPS REX conference brings together high-level expertise and feedback. It focuses on feedback and practical applications of the devops methodology in the enterprise, highlighting its advantages, as well as its constraints and limitations.

This new edition of DEVOPS REX will bring together 30 key players in the devops methodology. Leaders in the field will be brought together in a dedicated exhibition space at the heart of the exhibition hall, enabling synergies between the two events and offering a unique opportunity for networking and discovering the latest innovations at both shows.

The DEVOPS REX conference offers exceptional content, with free access to the exhibition area and paid registration to attend the conferences. More than 600 participants are expected to attend this major event.

Registration and practical information

Registration for the Open Source Experience 2024 opens on 9 September.

For more information on the programme and speakers, or to register, visit our official website: www.opensource-experience.com.