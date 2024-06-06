Ooredoo Group announced agreement with SentinelOne

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Ooredoo Group announced agreement with SentinelOne. This collaboration aims to empower businesses across Ooredoo’s footprint with state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions tailored to their unique needs.

As part of this partnership, Ooredoo will integrate Singularity Endpoint, SentinelOne’s innovative endpoint detection and response solution, into its comprehensive suite of cybersecurity offerings. This advanced technology leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to proactively detect, prevent, investigate, and remediate cyber threats in real-time, providing unparalleled protection against evolving cyber risks.

The MSSP agreement will cover all Ooredoo’s operating companies, with the service being gradually launched across the entire footprint in the coming weeks. This ensures that businesses across all regions benefit from advanced cybersecurity measures.

This partnership aligns with Ooredoo’s strategic vision to enrich the digital lives of its customers through a comprehensive ICT portfolio, supported by skilled resources and strategic partners. It underscores Ooredoo’s commitment to providing innovative, reliable, and secure solutions.