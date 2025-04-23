Omnitron Systems Introduces New Single Pair Power over Ethernet (SPoE) Switches

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Omnitron Systems continues to design and develop end to end connectivity solutions for the video surveillance, building automation and industrial automation markets by launching a series of complimentary Single Pair Ethernet products (https://www.omnitron-systems.com/single-pair-ethernet) that enables customers to bridge Information Technology (IT) and Operational technology (OT) networks - the basis for Industry 4.0 and IIoT.

The OmniConverter® GLPoE/Sx and RuggedNet® GLPoE/Si IEEE 802.3cg-compliant 10BASE-T1L switches connect the field/edge IoT/IIoT devices to the cloud seamlessly. The products feature four single pair Ethernet ports that can send both data and power to end devices referred as Power Over Data Line (PoDL) or Single pair Power Over Ethernet (SPoE). The SPoE switches are capable of powering powered devices (PDs) ranging from 30VDC class 10 - 12 up to 12.6W and 58VDC class 13 - 15 up to 79W. They also include two uplink ports – choose between 10/100/1000 RJ-45 or 100/1000 fiber SFP to ensure versatile connectivity options. The dual uplink ports provide redundancy for point-to-point and ring network protection with restoration and automatic failover capabilities.

Key Features and Benefits:

• IEEE 802.3cg SPoE Layer 2 Switch – Provides seamless IT and OT integration for industrial networks upgrades and digitalization

• Dual Device Mode – Operates as two independent Ethernet switches for disparate network isolation deployments

• Directed Switch Mode – Prevents flooding of multicast traffic, ensuring optimized bandwidth usage

• Flexible Port Options –3-Pin SPE Terminal connectors or IEC 63171-2 SPE connectors

• Wide Operating Temperature Range – Designed for commercial (0º to 50ºC), wide (-40º to 60ºC), and extended (-40º to 75ºC) environments.

• Regulatory Compliance – TAA, BAA, and NDAA compliant, and Made in the USA

The OmniConverter GLPoE/Sx and RuggedNet GLPoE/Si are now available for order.