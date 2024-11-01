Rechercher
October 2025

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

30 September - 1rd October - London (UK)
International Cyber Expo

Place : Olympia, Londres,with International Security Expo

www.internationalcyberexpo.com/

1rd - 30 October -
European Cyber Month

https://cybersecuritymonth.eu/

7 - 8 October - Porte de Versailles - Paris
Mobility for Business
www.mobility-for-business.com

7 - 8 October - Porte de Versailles - Paris
Salons Solutions
*at 14h00
www.salons-solutions.com

7 - 8 October - Monaco
Le Before

www.lesassisesdelasecurite.com

7 - 9 October - Nürnberg (Germany
it-sa
www.it-sa.de

8 - 9 October - Hong Kong (China)
Cloud Expo Asia - HK Show

www.cloudexpoasia.com/hongkong

8 - 9 October - Singapore
Singapore Show

Included : Cloud Expo Asia, Cloud & Cyber Security Expo, Big Data World, Smart IoT, Data Centre World and eCommerce Expo Asia

 Place: Marina Bay Sands

www.datacentreworldasia.com/
www.cloudexpoasia.com/
www.cloudandcybersecurityexpo.com

8 - 11 October - Monaco
Les Assises de la Sécurité

www.lesassisesdelasecurite.com

13 - 16 October - Charlotte, North Carolina (USA)
MAAWG General Meeting

www.m3aawg.org

13 - 17 October - Dubaï (EAU)
GITEX Technology Week

www.gitex.com

14 - 16 October - Bordeaux (France)
Préventica

https://www.preventica.com/participer.php

21 - 22 October - Rome (Italy)
Cybertech Europe
https://italy.cybertechconference.com/fr

22 - 24 October - Chiba (Japan)
Japan IT Week
www.japan-it.jp/en


