OCF publishes Matter bridge to strengthen smart home interoperability

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

The Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) has published an update to its Secure IP Device Framework to bridge with the Matter device ecosystem. The update enables OCF and Matter devices to coexist and interact within the same smart home, strengthening interoperability, enhancing the user experience and improving return on investment for the homeowner.

The OCF-Matter bridge is composed of derived models that map connections between the two standards, enabling the devices to speak the same language and appear on the same network. This development is also relevant to support the convergence between residential and commercial buildings as infrastructure projects adopt unified building management systems and work towards cognitive buildings.