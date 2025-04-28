Oasis Security launched Oasis NHI Provisioning

Oasis Security announced the launch of Oasis NHI Provisioning, a groundbreaking capability that automates the creation, governance, and security of Non-Human Identities (NHIs) from their inception. Built into the Oasis NHI Security Cloud, this solution addresses the critical challenges of fragmented processes, ungoverned sprawl, and manual workflows that plague NHI provisioning today.

According to ESG research, NHIs, such as service accounts, service principals, managed accounts, secrets, keys, and access tokens, are growing 20% year-over-year, powering automation across legacy, cloud, and agentic AI architectures. Built into the Oasis NHI Security Cloud, Oasis NHI Provisioning ensures every NHI is secure by design, embedding policy-driven governance, wnership, and least-privilege access from day one. Designed to be infrastructure- and vault-agnostic, Oasis NHI Provisioning seamlessly integrates with enterprise environments ensuring that every NHI is fully secured from the moment it’s created, eliminating critical security risks without impacting developer experience and freedom of choice.

Core capabilities of Oasis NHI Provisioning include:

Request and approval workflows via the Oasis UI, ServiceNow, or Terraform

Support for credential-based and federated identities

Support for multi-cloud (e.g. Azure, AWS, GCP), PaaS and SaaS (e.g. Snowflake, Databricks and others)

Automated creation and vaulting of credentials with support for cloud native key vaults and secret managers, HashiCorp Vault, or CyberArk

Individual or group-based ownership assignment

Oasis Outpost that ensures that sensitive operations like secret generation and storage happen entirely within customers’ infrastructure

Automatic onboarding into Oasis Identity Lifecycle Management (ILM) engine for seamless enforcement of governance policies, including credential rotation and automated decommissioning