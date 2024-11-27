Oasis Security 2025 Predictions

November 2024 by Danny Brickman, CEO and Co-Founder of Oasis Security

Danny Brickman, CEO and Co-Founder of Oasis Security, shares his predictions for 2025 and beyond. Compliance Requirements Will Drive Non-Human Identity Management in Highly-Regulated Industries.

While every organization requires a solution to manage and secure its non-human identities (NHIs), in highly-regulated industries, the need for a dedicated NHI management solution is paramount. Financial institutions, for example, have access to vast amounts of sensitive data, and as such are highly regulated and frequently audited.

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) 4.0 is rapidly approaching, and the revised guidelines place significant emphasis on managing NHIs, particularly system and application accounts with elevated privileges. With this, financial institutions will face increased scrutiny from auditors regarding the robustness of their NHI management practices. PCI DSS 4.0 requirements such as Requirement 7 (restricting access based on business needs and least privilege) and Requirement 8.6 (managing accounts with interactive login capabilities) highlight the need for comprehensive strategies to manage NHIs effectively.

As NHIs proliferate, financial institutions risk security breaches and regulatory penalties if they fail to adopt a robust strategy for NHI management. Organizations must begin addressing these challenges now, especially with mandatory PCI DSS 4.0 compliance coming in 2025, to ensure they meet evolving compliance standards and enhance their security posture.

AI Adoption Will Lead to More Non-Human Identity Risk

AI adoption is creating new challenges when it comes to non-human identity management and security. A growing trend, termed "LLMJacking," involves threat actors targeting machine identities with access to Large Language Models (LLMs), and either abusing this access themselves, or selling it to third parties. This threat will escalate in the year ahead, amplifying the need for robust non-human identity security measures.

In 2025, Cybersecurity Personnel Will Need A Hybrid Skill Set

The cybersecurity field will increasingly demand professionals who combine technical expertise with a strong understanding of business objectives. As the threat landscape grows more complex, organizations will prioritize candidates with a hybrid skill set—deep cybersecurity knowledge paired with expertise in risk management and regulatory compliance. This shift will be driven by the need for cybersecurity to be seamlessly integrated into broader enterprise strategies, shifting away from a siloed approach to one that aligns directly with overall business goals.