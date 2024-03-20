Nozomi Networks Launches SaaS Platform for OT and IoT Security in the United Arab Emirates

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Nozomi Networks Inc. introduced a significant expansion of its global cloud footprint with the launch of a new Vantage region in the United Arab Emirates – part of Nozomi Networks’ continued commitment to the UAE and the Middle East.

Nozomi Vantage is a cloud-based cybersecurity management platform that provides critical infrastructure operators and cybersecurity teams with unified OT/IoT security monitoring and risk management across the Nozomi cybersecurity platform. Through a single pane of glass, Vantage powers asset management, vulnerability assessment, and threat detection and response.

A valuable resource in supporting the UAE’s Cyber Security Strategy to accelerate digital transformation and smarty city initiatives, Vantage delivers the unmatched security and visibility expected from Nozomi Networks, with the addition of unlimited scalability, powered by SaaS. It makes it possible to protect any number of OT, IoT, IT, edge and cloud assets, located anywhere, with a single platform.

The new Vantage region in the UAE is available now – and includes Vantage IQ support and connectivity to Guardian, Nozomi Arc and Guardian Air sensors.