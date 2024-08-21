Nortal announced its acquisition of 3DOT Solutions Limited

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Nortal, the strategic innovation and technology company, announced its acquisition of 3DOT Solutions Limited, a well-known UK cybersecurity consultancy and a certified supplier to the UK Armed Forces and Intelligence Services. With this acquisition, Nortal will strengthen its footprint in the UK and bolster its cybersecurity and defence business in Europe, the US, and the GCC.

Founded in 2012, 3DOT Solutions is an established UK cybersecurity consultancy focused on delivering end-to-end cyber security solutions for private and public sector customers with some of the most demanding cyber and IT security challenges. The company’s clients include central government departments, military agencies and intelligence services.

3DOT Solutions’ experts will join Nortal’s global team of more than 2,000 professionals, extending the company’s services in the UK and addressing the growing demand for cybersecurity services in Europe and the US. Together with 3DOT Solutions, Nortal will offer an extensive range of cybersecurity services, from information and security architecture consultations to cyber resilience and compliance, cybersecurity programme creation and execution, IT/OT security and cyber range and R&D services, catering to businesses, national defence, and security organisations.

The cost of cybercrime worldwide is estimated by Statista at 9.22 trillion U.S. dollars, with the average cost of a data breach amounting to 4.35 million U.S. dollars. According to Hampson, this number is expected to rise due to both the increasing speed of digitalisation as well as escalating geopolitical tensions.