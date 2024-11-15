NormCyber wins PICCASO Awards Europe trophy

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

The PICCASO Awards celebrate the organisations and individuals making a marked difference in the privacy and information security industry. At a ceremony held at London’s JW Marriott Grosvenor House, the judges commended the robust and interconnected nature of Norm’s services that alleviate the dual burdens of cyber security and information risk management.

With a combination of cyber security expertise and a lawyer-led data protection team, Norm is uniquely positioned to give mid to enterprise-sized businesses total clarity of their information risk exposure, as well as complete confidence in the strength of their cyber defences. These interconnected challenges are both growing in magnitude and complexity, and few companies have the resources or expertise to tackle them effectively in-house.

Norm delivers measurable and cost-effective solutions that span the full spectrum of security, including Threat Detection and Response, Vulnerability Management, Pentesting, Virtual CISO, Data Protection, Human Risk Management and Compliance. The modular services are supported by Norm’s 24/7 CREST-accredited UK Security Operations Centre with advanced Cyber Incident Response capabilities. Finally, Norm’s lawyer-led Data Protection team ensures end-to-end incident management and provides full legal and regulatory support along with actionable insights on how to improve operational resilience.