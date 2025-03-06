NormCyber wins Best Incident Response Solution title at teiss Awards 2025

NormCyber announced that it has been named the Best Incident Response Solution at the teiss Awards 2025, extending its winning streak of industry accolades in the past four months.

The teiss Awards recognise the effectiveness of Norm’s end-to-end breach management capabilities and unique vision to combine cyber security and data protection services in one comprehensive offering. Norm’s innovative Cyber Incident Response Solution pairs CREST-accredited CSIRT and a lawyer-led team of data protection experts to help organisations confidently manage every step of the breach prevention and incident response process.

The teiss Awards success follows fast on the heels of other recent victories, honouring Norm’s cyber and data protection risk management prowess. At the latest UK Business Technology Awards, Norm was crowned Best Cyber Security Company, while the PICCASO Awards recognised Norm as the leader in Bridging the Data Privacy and Security Gap. Together, these accolades cover the full scope of Norm’s managed service portfolio and validate Norm’s credentials across the security spectrum.

Norm’s Incident Response solution has achieved top marks across four key evaluation criteria:

1. Innovation and Uniqueness – Does it offer a unique solution to a specific cyber security problem? Does it differentiate itself from existing solutions in the market?

2. Technical Feasibility – Are the solution’s technical foundation solid? Does it adhere to industry-standard security principles and best practices? Can it scale to accommodate an evolving threat landscape?

3. Performance – Does the solution have a proven track record of effectively mitigating cyber-security threats (with metrics that demonstrate performance and real-world impact)?

4. Communication – Is the pitch clear, concise, easy to understand and engaging?

With three dedicated services – Incident Response On-Demand, Incident Response Retainer and Incident Response Readiness Assessment – Norm enables organisations to pre-emptively refine their response strategies, act decisively in case of a real emergency, and maintain regulatory clarity during the disclosure process. To learn more about the service, read this case study.