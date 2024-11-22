NormCyber named Best Cyber Security Company in the UK Business Tech Awards

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

NormCyber, the cyber and data risk management specialist, today announced it has been named Cyber Security Company of the Year at the 2024 UK Business Tech Awards.

The UK Business Tech Awards celebrate best-in-class businesses that demonstrate industry leadership and deliver impactful solutions for their customers. At a gala ceremony held at Hilton London Bankside, Norm was honoured as the leading cyber security company in the UK, recognising its business-focused approach and strength of technology innovation.

Judges praised Norm for its exceptional attention to detail, clear differentiation and achievements serving leading companies like Ferrero, CHAS, Flamingo Horticulture and Stelrad Group. They were also impressed with Norm’s customer retention rate of 90 percent, and data-driven approach.

Customer centricity is at the heart of Norm’s operations. Its comprehensive service portfolio covers the whole spectrum of security, alleviating the dual burdens of cyber and information risk management, while delivering measurable outcomes to its customers. From assessing customers’ commercial priorities and creating a strategy tailored to their needs, to assigning Focal Analysts to work in partnership with customers’ internal teams, it provides a clear cyber resilience improvement strategy that is simple, transparent and robust.