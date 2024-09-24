NormCyber launches Digital Risk Protection service

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

NormCyber has launched its new Digital Risk Protection service. This offering empowers organisations to proactively optimise their cyber defences based on real-time threat intelligence. Norm has also announced the launch of its new brand identity that reflects its evolved market focus, emphasising its commitment to delivering measurable, cost-effective and technically compelling solutions.

Norm’s new Digital Risk Protection service is designed to map organisations’ entire digital footprint offering comprehensive protection against internal and external cyber security threats, from a single platform. The fully managed service provides businesses with a clear “attacker’s perspective” of their infrastructure, helping them stay ahead of threats before they escalate into cyber attacks. Combining three powerful modules – -External Attack Surface Management, Brand Protection and Dark Web Monitoring – the service provides unified threat intelligence, identifying attackers, their resources, location within systems, and how to effectively stop them.

This is the latest addition to Norm’s modular managed service portfolio providing flexible and agile end-to-end cyber security risk protection for mid-sized to enterprise organisations. The new service delivers continuous monitoring, alerts and actionable insights to strengthen organisations’ security postures, enabling them to gain a comprehensive view of their digital risk and prioritise remediation. The service comprises three key capabilities:

1. External Attack Surface Management offers real-time insight and transparency into the organisation’s digital infrastructure and delivers alerts about external weaknesses that attackers could exploit, including internet-facing unmanaged, vulnerable and misconfigured assets, security certificate issues and leaked credentials.

2. Brand Protection delivers 24/7 vigilance by helping to identify and stop cyber-related risks to the brand, including phishing campaigns, brand impersonations, fake social media accounts and fraudulent mobile apps.

3. Dark Web Monitoring uses advanced AI and machine learning to provide expertly-curated threat intelligence tailored to the organisation. This includes insights on threat actors, ransomware intelligence and real-time attack evidence.