NormCyber attains Microsoft security specialisation for Threat Protection

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

NormCyber announced it has attained a Microsoft security specialisation for Threat Protection. This latest accreditation validates the Managed Security Service Provider’s technical credentials and recognises its proven track record for deploying Microsoft’s suite of cyber security solutions within enterprise environments, helping organisations protect their operations from both existing and emerging threats.

Building on its Microsoft Security Solutions Partner status, this new specialisation places NormCyber in an even stronger position to help organisations deploying Microsoft Threat Protection, Microsoft Cloud App Security or Azure Sentinel workloads to maximise their cyber security investments and bolster their long-term security strategies. These capabilities are available in addition to NormCyber’s innovative range of managed cyber security and data protection services, which are backed with an industry leading NPS and customer retention rate.

The deepening partnership also provides NormCyber’s existing portfolio of clients with access to Microsoft’s industry-defining suite of cyber security solutions, including Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender XDR, now with Security Copilot.