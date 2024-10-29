Rechercher
Nokia signs patent license agreement with HP

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Nokia announced it has signed a multi-year patent license agreement with HP covering the use of Nokia’s video technologies in HP’s devices. Under the agreement HP will make royalty payments to Nokia. The agreement resolves all patent litigation between the parties, in all jurisdictions. The terms of the agreement remain confidential as agreed between the parties.

Nokia is a leader in the development of video and multimedia technologies, including video compression, content delivery, content recommendation and aspects related to hardware. In the past 25 years, Nokia has created almost 5,000 inventions that enable multimedia products and services, and continues to play a leading role in multimedia research and standardization. Nokia’s expertise in multimedia and video research is built on continuous investment to advance the industry. Nokia has invested around €150 billion in R&D since 2000 (including over €4 billion in 2023 alone) for cutting edge technologies including cellular and multimedia.


