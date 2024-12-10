Nokia Enhances Data Center Switching Portfolio with SONiC Support for Enterprises and Cloud Providers

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Nokia announced it is enhancing its next-generation data center fabric solution with support for Community Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC). By bringing together open-source software with advanced hardware and leading-edge automation, Nokia is creating a new alternative for modern, efficient, and highly reliable data center networks.

Nokia, a strong proponent of open-source solutions, is a long-time contributor to the SONiC community, which was originally established by Microsoft and the Open Compute Project and is now governed by the Linux Foundation. According to research by the 650 Group, the market for SONiC-enabled data center switching is projected to surpass $9 billion by 2028, driven by the increase in data center investment to meet the exploding demand for traditional IT and emerging AI workloads.

Until now, the choice to move forward with SONiC would typically mean selecting open-source hardware with limited fabric management and automation options. Nokia’s expanded portfolio brings Community SONiC to its data center switching platforms with access to Nokia’s expert SONiC development and support organization. In addition, enterprises and cloud providers benefit from access to a broader range of advanced data center hardware platforms engineered for reliability, power efficiency and longevity.

Customers will also benefit from Nokia’s recently introduced Event Driven Automation (EDA) platform. EDA helps manage and automate SONiC environments, bringing users access to a modern operations toolset that reduces operational costs, while driving human error and network downtime to zero.

For customers preferring fully integrated solutions with access to advanced features and a dedicated engineering team, Nokia continues to offer its SR Linux network operating system as part of its data center fabric solution offer. With support for both software approaches, Nokia is offering unmatched flexibility into the data center switching market.