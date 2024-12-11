Nokia and SK Broadband deploy quantum secure network to protect Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power’s IT infrastructure

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Nokia announced that Nokia and SK Broadband have deployed a leased line network for Korea Hydro and Nuclear Plant (KHNP) to enhance data security. Completed in August 2024, this deployment enables KHNP to protect its network against existing and emerging cyber threats, including quantum computing-based cyberattacks.

Nokia’s Quantum-Safe Network solution, which uses a defense-in-depth approach with

advanced network cryptography for protection against sophisticated cyber threats. The key technologies used in this project include Nokia’s transmission equipment, interconnect routers, and service access systems. Nokia’s Network Services Platform (NSP) also helped in simplifying network operations and management.

Kim Gooyoung, Head of Enterprise Sales Division at SK Broadband, said: “The integration of Nokia Quantum-Safe MACsec cryptographic technologies with KHNP’s network will significantly enhance the security and reliability of South Korea’s critical energy infrastructure. Advanced technologies, like quantum-safe networks, are becoming pivotal in safeguarding essential systems today and in the forthcoming quantum era. Collaborating with Nokia allows us to stay ahead of the constantly shifting cybersecurity environment and help our customers access the latest quantum-safe technology advancements for secure growth.”

Jay Han, Head of Network Infrastructure business at Nokia Korea, said: “Protecting critical infrastructure is a hallmark of quantum-safe technology, and an area we understand well at Nokia. Our industry-leading quantum-safe network solutions and proven expertise in delivering high-performance, secure technologies for critical infrastructure operators are helping companies like KHNP safeguard their essential systems to protect against disruptions and attacks caused by cyber threats. We look forward to working with SK Broadband to expand the use of our quantum-safe MACsec cryptographic technology throughout Korea.”