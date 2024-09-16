Nokia and NL-ix deploy Deepfield for the...

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Nokia and NL-ix today announced the deployment of Nokia Deepfield Defender across NL-ix’s network, making it the biggest anti-DDoS solution for an internet exchange point (IXP) environment rolled out across Europe to better protect customers and operations by stopping DDoS attacks in seconds.

Utilized in the NL-ix network, Nokia Deepfield Defender detects DDoS using AI-driven big data analytics and drives mitigation directly on the Nokia FP5-based routers, which NL-ix is deploying across their entire network. Nokia’s advanced, high-performance DDoS security solution detects all types of DDoS quickly and accurately and drives agile, network-based mitigation on the existing Nokia routers, with minimal or no impact on customer traffic. The solution ensures advanced DDoS security to stay ahead of the latest generation of threats, scaling protection and adding security-enhanced service offerings to enterprises, especially those operating in critical industry segments.

The introduction of Deepfield Defender in NL-ix’s network represents a milestone in the evolution of Nokia’s security capabilities for webscale and IXP companies, making it a model to be replicated in the future.