Nokia and Leonardo partner to deliver worldwide mission-critical private wireless networks for public safety and critical infrastructures

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Nokia announced a partnership with Leonardo, a specialist in Aerospace, Defense, and Security, to deliver cutting-edge mission-critical services worldwide integrated into Nokia’s Core Enterprise Solutions. The solid collaboration strengthens Nokia’s leadership in secure and scalable private wireless connectivity for essential services like public safety and industrial segments such as energy and railways that demand the highest performance, resilience, and reliability levels.

Nokia will embed Leonardo’s flagship Mission Critical Services platform MC_linX a next-generation broadband mission-critical services platform, into Nokia’s enterprise solutions portfolio. This technology combination will deliver worldwide a pre-integrated solution that accelerates deployment, reduces complexity, and ensures operational readiness. It also enables faster emergency response, increasing operational safety, and improving service reliability – ultimately benefiting communities and essential services worldwide.

Fully compliant with 3GPP standards, the MC_linX platform enables mission-critical push-to-talk, video, and data services over private and commercial LTE/5G networks, supporting real-time communication, enhanced situational awareness, and fast, coordinated responses. Nokia’s Core Enterprise Solutions offer customized, low-footprint core modules optimized for mission-critical communications in public safety, utilities, and railway operations.