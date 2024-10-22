Nokia and Lenovo join forces to drive advancements in data center solutions

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Nokia announced a strategic partnership with Lenovo to create comprehensive data center networking and automation solutions that support the massive and highly precise compute, storage and transit needs for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning (AI/ML) and other compute-intensive workloads. These solutions will be jointly marketed to enterprises, telcos, and digital infrastructure and cloud providers.

The partners will leverage the Lenovo ThinkSystem AI-ready portfolio of high-performance servers and storage with the Nokia Data Center network solution — which spans data center fabric, IP routing, and DDoS security portfolios, along with the recently announced data center network automation platform, Event-Driven Automation (EDA). The combined solutions will help meet the demanding processing and network performance requirements of modern workloads. As AI models are trained, data centers for inferencing will be needed where AI clusters are networked both within and between the data centers at the edge, which requires high-speed, reliable and secure interconnectivity.

The integration of these portfolios with a validated blueprint architecture enables seamless automation of AI/ML and compute-intensive workloads with enhanced observability, programmability, and extensibility, which are crucial for adapting to dynamic environments. Both Nokia and Lenovo portfolios have built-in security solutions that detect and thwart security threats in real-time, which is essential to combat the scale and frequency of cyberattacks. As well, both companies focus on energy-efficient designs that reduce power consumption and operational costs while promoting sustainability – a key data center concern.