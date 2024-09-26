NICE Actimize Launches AI-Powered Fraud Investigations Solution to Mitigate Losses and Maximize Efficiencies

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

NICE Actimize, a NICE business announced the availability of the market’s first AI-powered Fraud Investigations solution that facilitates end-to-end fraud management capabilities from detection to investigations. Explicitly designed to enable fraud investigations post detection, the new solution helps financial institutions save both time and money with its automated workflow and robust fraud-specific case management capabilities. Advanced Generative AI embedded in the solution also provides automation that help financial institutions quickly address customer concerns and consistently meet regulatory timelines.

The NICE Actimize Fraud Investigation solution breaks down the siloes between the fraud prevention and investigation functions while creating an automated feedback loop that helps financial institutions use operational findings to stop more fraud from occurring.

Additionally, the solution streamlines the management of claims and facilitates efficient reimbursement processes, while lowering the cost of recovery. Among its capabilities, the fraud investigations solution simplifies SAR (Suspicious Activity Report) filing for fraud teams with automated fields, narrative generation, and e-filing capabilities.

NICE Actimize’s Fraud Investigations solution works seamlessly with its advanced IFM Fraud Management Platform.