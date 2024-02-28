New Survey Ranks Top Hypervisor Options as Users Seek VMware Alternatives

February 2024 by iXsystems®,

iXsystems®, the company behind TrueNAS Open Storage, recently conducted a community survey with 741 respondents that revealed which hypervisors VMware customers are considering most as they seek alternative options to maintain business operations. Considering TrueNAS is designed to provide storage for any hypervisor of choice, the survey aimed to capture insights on user preferences for non-VMware hypervisors in this next era.

With the move by many organizations away from Broadcom as the company

shifts its strategy for VMware post-acquisition, users have begun seeking alternatives in an effort to

avoid steep price increases and the end of VMware’s free ESXi hypervisor. In addition to cost advantages, Open Source software infrastructure is

easy to evaluate with community engagement and documentation available, and

without need for special hardware or specific software

licenses.

For those who can afford it, some will continue with VMware. For the

majority who cannot, or have the flexibility to opt out of an uncertain future

in the ecosystem, there are a range of options including Microsoft Hyper-V and

several solutions based on either KVM or Xen, which are Open Source. Many are

considering Open Source alternatives with permissive licenses and collaborative

business models that provide organizations with the confidence that they will

not be locked into or out of the technology in the future.

All major commercial and open source choices were presented in the

survey. According to the results, 17.8% of respondents are considering sticking

with VMware despite its higher cost. The top alternatives identified by the

survey were based on KVM, or the “Kernel-based Virtual Machine”, which is a free

and open-source module for the Linux kernel that allows the Linux kernel to act

as a hypervisor. Based on Linux, KVM is the integrated hypervisor for TrueNAS.

58.8% of respondents are considering KVM-based alternatives, contrasting with

deployments of other hypervisors such as Hyper-V (11.9%) and Xen-based

hypervisors, including XCP-ng (11.5%).

"Open-source Linux has become the dominant operating system by far, just

about everywhere. It includes KVM (hypervisor), Kubernetes, containers, and

more.” states Marc Staimer, President, Dragon Slayer Consulting. “Alternative

open source hypervisors have proven to be strong viable alternatives, most of

which are based on Linux KVM, just as open-source storage alternatives such as

TrueNAS have become very viable options to VMware vSAN. Again, most of those

alternatives are Linux based.”

The survey’s findings underscore the growing role of Open Source

infrastructure as a viable alternative to proprietary technology when vendors

choose to focus more on profitability and less on the success of those who have

standardized on their offerings. In addition to becoming prevalent in nearly all

areas of infrastructure, Open Source alternatives have the advantage of

interoperability, making them easy to test and evaluate with no need for special

hardware or specific software licenses. The added advantages of having community

engagement and documentation make Open Source infrastructure faster and easier

to integrate and manage in existing environments.