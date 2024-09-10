New Ivanti Research: 93% of Security Professionals Say Prioritizing Digital Employee Experience Positively Impacts an Organization’s Cybersecurity Efforts

September 2024 by Ivanti

Ivanti, the tech company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, revealed the results of its third-annual 2024 Digital Employee Experience Report: A CIO Call to Action report. The business case for DEX is clear: more than half (55%) of office workers say negative experiences with workplace technology impact their mood/morale and 93% of security professionals say prioritizing DEX has a positive impact on an organization’s cybersecurity efforts.

Leadership-level executives note that high-quality DEX positively impacts employee productivity (97%), satisfaction (96%) and retention (90%), however, there is a significant gap in its practical implementation. While 69% of leaders deem optimizing DEX a high or essential priority, fewer than half of the companies actively engage in essential DEX activities, such as monitoring device performance.

“Cost and budget are the most common barriers to prioritizing DEX. Measuring DEX performance is critical to understanding its impact, yet many organizations don’t track these important metrics,” said Jeff Abbott, CEO of Ivanti. “By effectively measuring DEX, organizations can get a unified, actionable view of employee experience. This perspective enables informed decision-making and strategic investments to enhance employee engagement and productivity, along with cybersecurity efforts. Let’s not forget – we’re all in a war to keep our best talent. DEX is a powerful new weapon in that war.”

Key findings from the report include the following:

– IT workers are skeptical of DEX: Among IT professionals, 60% consider "DEX" a buzzword with no practical application at their organization. Prioritizing the implementation of DEX for IT teams is crucial, considering their current workload, stress, and risk of burnout. As the individuals accountable for executing DEX across the organization, addressing their own experiences should take precedence.

– Tech friction impacts not just productivity, but security: 60% of office workers report frustration with their tech tools, which can have significant ripple effects beyond just employee productivity and retention. This frustration can lead employees to bypass security protocols – Ivanti research shows nearly two in three (61%) people use unsafe shortcuts at work.

– CIOs can elevate their role within the organization by supporting DEX: More than three out of four leadership executives agree that CIOs who prioritize DEX earn greater influence with other organizational leaders.

Ivanti surveyed over 7,800 IT professionals, executives and end users around the world to understand what organizations are doing to enable positive digital employee experience (DEX) and any barriers organizations face to deliver frictionless experiences.