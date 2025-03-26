New Incogni Research Finds Personal Data of 56% of Federal Judges Exposed on People Search Sites

March 2025 by Incogni

Incogni issued a new study exposing the widespread availability of U.S. circuit court judges’ personal data on people search sites. Titled “Judges at Risk: The Alarming Exposure of Federal Judges’ Personal Information Online,” the study analyzes the online availability of data about 270 US Courts of Appeals judges across more than 50 people search sites. Researchers found that the information of 150 judges (or 56%) is readily available on at least one of these sites.

© Shako

Judges often engage with criminals and rule on controversial cases, making them prime targets for retaliation. In a November 2024 study, more than half of judges surveyed had received direct threats via letter, email or social media while doing their jobs, including warnings to harm their families and loved ones.

The online exposure or sale of judges’ personal data is highly negligent, especially in today’s divided political environment, where even Supreme Court justices have been doxxed. Despite these dangers, Incogni researchers armed with basic data (name, age, city, and state) were able to uncover federal judges’ home addresses, phone numbers, relatives, work history, and even case rulings—all through people search sites.

Key Survey Findings:

• More than 50% of judges on eight of the 12 regional circuit appeals courts are listed on people search sites.

• Almost a third of judges searched were listed on five or more sites.

• 88% of judges on the fifth circuit court (which serves Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi) are listed on at least one site, the highest number of any court.

• The personal data of 64% of judges aged 90+ can be found on at least one site.

On December 23, 2022, President Biden signed the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act into law, effectively making the exposure of federal judges’ personal information illegal. Nevertheless, it continues unabated.

“By exposing the online availability of federal judges’ data, we hope to drive legislative action to protect federal officers’ personal information,” said Darius Belejevas, Head of Incogni. “Upholding the rule of law is already a heavy burden, and the threat of retaliation makes it even more difficult. This is the daily reality for most judges, yet their personal data is not just accessible online; it’s been commercialized.”