New body IMCSO to elevate standards and streamline provisioning of cybersecurity services in Maritime

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Today sees the launch of the International Maritime Cyber Security Organisation (IMCSO), an organisation which aims to raise the standard of cybersecurity risk assessment across the maritime industry. The IMCSO has devised a certification programme for security consultants and a professional register, helping shipping organisations to confidently select experienced personnel. Alongside this, the IMCSO will also validate report outputs to ensure consistency with those reports then held on a central database and made accessible to the authorities and third parties that need to determine the risk status of a vessel.

The IMCSO Maritime Standard cyber certification scheme offers training across four disciplines. Cyber professionals who take the examination can qualify as an Offensive Security Practitioner or Maritime Cyber Security Specialist in addition to specific fields including Secure by Design and Cloud Security.

An authorised supplier registry will also be made available by the IMCSO and will act as a record of approved cyber security suppliers within the maritime cyber security speciality. Applicant organisations will need to meet certain certification and accreditation standards such as ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 as well as strict certification criteria. In addition to profiling the organisation, the register will also reference the individual qualifications of those they employ. Shipping companies can then search the database to look for personnel experienced in a specific domain and location.

A risk register database will be maintained by the IMCSO containing the results of ship assessments and audits enabling relevant parties to access the cyber risk profile of any given vessel. The IMCSO will also standardise report outputs preventing the confusion that can arise from using different methodologies. Adopting this uniform approach will eliminate any ambiguity over report findings, making it much easier for the consumers of this information, such as port authorities and insurance providers, to consider a vessel’s cyber risk.

Moreover, the standardised vessel-by-vessel data will allow for the building of a sharable and searchable dataset that will enable the IMCSO to track trends in cyber risk. It will also be used to inform the IMO, ship builders, insurers and management companies of such trends and provide a valuable and currently absent service to other service and insurance providers.