Netwrix Usercube Named an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole’s Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) Leadership Compass 2024

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Netwrix was named an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole’s Identity Governance and Administration Leadership Compass. This category combines an organisation’s Product Leadership and Innovation Leadership ratings.

In its annual IGA Leadership Compass, KuppingerCole analyses solutions that provide both identity lifecycle management and access governance capabilities to support organisations in activities such as provisioning, management of entitlements, configuration and enforcement of policies, access certifications, access reviews, user self-service, and more. This year’s report notes that the identity and access intelligence level has become a key differentiator between IGA product solutions.

Netwrix Usercube is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that helps customers overcome the security, compliance, and productivity challenges associated with users joining, leaving or changing roles within an organisation. KuppingerCole’s IGA Leadership Compass calls out many of the product’s key benefits, including its granular identity lifecycle management and the data model, flexible microservices architecture to represent particular IGA tasks, and simulation engine that enables one to see the impact of a role model change.

“Netwrix Usercube is emerging as a strong alternative due to its well-balanced set of IGA capabilities, as well as making good use of identity and access intelligence,” says Nitish Deshpande, Research Analyst at KuppingerCole. Deshpande also remarked on the product’s ease of use: "Netwrix Usercube has a modern and user-friendly interface with a dynamic and configurable dashboard.”

“Netwrix Usercube met the contractual, security, and GDPR requirements, including ISO 27001 certification. It satisfied our needs and responded to the call for tenders,” says Christophe Forgin, Director of Digital Services at Conseil Departemental de La Mayenne.

“Lightweight architecture combined with powerful capabilities and ease of use are the pillars of the Netwrix portfolio. Recognition of Netwrix Usercube by IAM-focused analysts motivates us to evolve even further to ensure a brighter digital future for our customers,” says Michael Tweddle, Chief Product Officer at Netwrix.