Netwrix released the new component of Netwrix Privilege Secure

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Netwrix released the new component of Netwrix Privilege Secure, which simplifies secure remote access for distributed workforces and third-party vendors.

The new add-on reduces the attack surface by eliminating traditional VPN dependencies through granular, identity-based access control. It enables employees to access critical systems securely from any location, grants just-in-time privileges to reduce risks, and simplifies managing vendor and third-party access with temporary, controlled permissions.

Key benefits of the latest enhancement of Netwrix Privilege Secure include:
1. Quick Setup: Simplifies deployment with minimal infrastructure changes, allowing organisations to get up and running faster.
2. VPN-Less Connectivity: Enhances security with identity-based access, reducing latency and removing the complexities of traditional VPNs.
3. Granular Access Controls: Ensures precise control over who accesses what, minimising the risk of unauthorised access.
4. Advanced Auditing Capabilities: Provides comprehensive session monitoring and logging for improved oversight to simplify decision-making processes in IT teams and accelerate investigation in case of spotting abnormalities.
5. Integrated Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Strengthens remote access security by requiring MFA for all remote connections.


