Netwrix released the new component of Netwrix Privilege Secure

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

The new add-on reduces the attack surface by eliminating traditional VPN dependencies through granular, identity-based access control. It enables employees to access critical systems securely from any location, grants just-in-time privileges to reduce risks, and simplifies managing vendor and third-party access with temporary, controlled permissions.

Key benefits of the latest enhancement of Netwrix Privilege Secure include:

1. Quick Setup: Simplifies deployment with minimal infrastructure changes, allowing organisations to get up and running faster.

2. VPN-Less Connectivity: Enhances security with identity-based access, reducing latency and removing the complexities of traditional VPNs.

3. Granular Access Controls: Ensures precise control over who accesses what, minimising the risk of unauthorised access.

4. Advanced Auditing Capabilities: Provides comprehensive session monitoring and logging for improved oversight to simplify decision-making processes in IT teams and accelerate investigation in case of spotting abnormalities.

5. Integrated Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Strengthens remote access security by requiring MFA for all remote connections.