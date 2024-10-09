Netwrix released a new version of Netwrix Threat Manager

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Netwrix released a new version of Netwrix Threat Manager. The upgrade expands the product’s capabilities to the cloud environment of Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) in addition to on-premises instances of Active Directory (AD). Now, real-time alerting to suspicious activities and automated response to reduce damage are available for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid IT infrastructures.

The latest Netwrix Threat Manager enhances the protection of sensitive data and empowers customers to:

• Avoid attack escalation by detecting and preventing improper changes in AD and Entra ID, including analysis of abnormal user behaviour, modifications to application permissions, changes in sensitive roles like Global Admin, and more.

• Contain security incidents on-premises and in the cloud by automating threat response with account disablement, reset of the affected user’s password, terminating all active sessions of the affected account, and marking the user account as compromised to trigger additional security measures and investigation.

• Minimise data overexposure thanks to more granular role-based access control for reporting and investigations across Active Directory and Entra ID.