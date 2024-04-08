Netscout: Visibility and collaboration key in securing upcoming summer games

April 2024 by NETSCOUT

During the InCyber forum that took place from 26th-28th March in Lille, Vincent Strubel, the director general of the National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) stated that this year’s Summer Games being held in Paris would be a "target", especially for foreign states keen on “disrupting the opening ceremony or causing problems in public transportation”.

While he expressed that France was ready should the Summer Games be targeted by cybercriminals, it is nonetheless essential to anticipate possible cybersecurity threats, such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, during the event.

Richard Hummel, threat intelligence lead for NETSCOUT, highlights the crucial need for visibility and threat intelligence, as well as the adoption of cutting-edge cybersecurity strategies and specialised software to efficiently identify and stop DDoS attacks:

"Cyberwar knows no borders, with international events such as the upcoming Paris Summer Games often prime targets for attackers. Whether they are states, criminals, or hacktivists, the potential targets are numerous. DDoS attacks in particular are a significant threat, capable of making online services inaccessible, with repercussions that can be catastrophic from a security perspective, as well as reputationally or even financially.

“Therefore, the key to countering these threats lies in complete network activity visibility and a deep understanding of threats, integrated into a robust cybersecurity strategy. Indeed, it is essential to be able to quickly spot and identify any unusual activity and determine the level of threat it represents – from human error to malicious acts – in order to avoid major damage. This necessitates continuous monitoring, strengthened by an analysis of cyberattack trends, leading to a rapid adaptation of defence systems.

“DDoS attacks and other forms of cyberattacks are not just harmless technical problems; they have real repercussions on security, the economy, and the well-being of citizens. The experience gained from previous editions of the Games, such as in Tokyo 2020 or London 2012, where the number of cyberattacks reached record levels, must serve as a lesson to strengthen our defences and resilience against these threats.

“Preparing for the Summer Games in terms of cybersecurity must be considered an absolute priority. Collaboration between security experts, governmental agencies, private companies, and international organisations is vital to anticipate, detect, and neutralise cyberthreats before they materialise. But at the heart of this preparation, the ability to quickly spot and understand a real threat before it has the chance to wreak havoc will indeed be crucial for the security and success of the Games."