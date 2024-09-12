NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. announced updates to Omnis Cyber Intelligence Network Detection and Response (NDR)

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. announced updates to its advanced, scalable deep packet inspection-based Omnis Cyber Intelligence Network Detection and Response (NDR) platform. New MITRE ATT&CK behavioural analytics enable earlier detection of advanced threats like ransomware, suspicious traffic, or unauthorised access attempts while improving remediation to help meet industry and country compliance requirements.

New Omnis Cyber Intelligence enhancements include:

• Tighter alignment with ATT&CK – A new security events dashboard that can easily be toggled to show events aligned to ATT&CK tactics and techniques, enabling security teams to quickly prioritise, investigate, and remediate threats

• Expanded behavioural analytics – Expanding behavioural analytics at the source allows for the early detection of advanced multi-staged attacks, such as ransomware and unusual network traffic, before major impact occurs

• Malicious file detection – Known malicious file detection has been added to the Omnis Cyber Intelligence list of multi-dimensional threat detections, enabling it to detect known and unknown zero-day threats

• Host IP address enrichment – Along with IP address, host and machine name identification has been added to alerts, enabling SecOps teams to accurately identify, investigate, and remediate threats

• Open Integration Framework – A new open framework that can quickly integrate with third-party solutions such as firewalls, endpoint detection (EDR), and SIEM/SOAR/XDR platforms enables real-time response to incidents, such as blocking malicious IP addresses with firewalls or isolating compromised endpoints.

As organisations seek out new effective and efficient methods to comply with industry or government regulations, such as the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), which goes into effect on 17th January 2025, they are learning that the network continues to play a strategic role for success. Omnis Cyber Intelligence’s continuous, scalable deep packet inspection-based network monitoring, tighter alignment with ATT&CK, expanded behavioural analytics, and new open architecture for ecosystem integration helps organisations meet these important compliance requirements and strengthen their digital resiliency.