NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. announced the extension of partnership with Vodafone

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. announced the extension of its long-term partnership with Vodafone to enhance the performance of Vodafone’s networks for customers.

The multi-year agreement leverages NETSCOUT InfinistreamNG to provide real-time, end-to-end visibility monitoring solutions across Vodafone’s physical and virtual network environment, including 5G Standalone. It gives Vodafone pinpoint visibility of all the component parts of its networks, enabling it to analyse the flow and performance of anonymised and aggregated packet data to enhance the customer experience.

NETSCOUT InfinistreamNG helps service providers embrace their transition to next-generation platforms by providing network and application visibility for optimal performance and availability with enhanced security.

NETSCOUT’s agreement covers the virtual and 5G environments across Vodafone’s European operations and Vodafone Group entities and services.